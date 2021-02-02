ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Michael Klinger has decided to step down as Melbourne Renegades head coach after two years of service and will now be the head of male cricket at New South Wales.

Klinger said he is leaving the club with a heavy heart but with a view to further developing his professional career in Sydney.

“Although the seasons didn’t go to plan, I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach and can see a bright future in the coming seasons with such a young and talented group. I wish them all the best for the future,” Klinger said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My new role as head of men’s cricket with CNSW is an extremely exciting position. I’m looking forward to this great opportunity working with Greg Mail and their senior squads, pathways and Big Bash programs.”

Klinger was appointed on the eve of the BBL 9 season and while the club was unable to reach the finals during his tenure, several of the club’s rising talents gained valuable opportunities including Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Zak Evans and Peter Hatzoglou.

Renegades finished at the bottom of the BBL table on both seasons with Klinger at the helm after having won the eighth edition of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maxy’s dedication to the role, his composure and broader role as an ambassador for the Renegades has been exemplary,” Renegades General Manager David Lever said.

“Despite injuries and unavailability of key players, limited preparation time in his first season and an extended period on the road in his second season, Maxy never looked for excuses and confronted each challenge with the same commitment, character and class that made him such an excellent player for so long.

“We thank Michael for his service and outstanding leadership and wish him and his family all the best for their new opportunity,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEngland batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022
Next articleFIVB launches Volleyball World as commercial entity
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Former Australian fast-bowler Merv Hughes has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.An integral part of Australian...
Read more
Sports

England batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022

IANS - 0
London, Feb 2 (IANS) England wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club, a deal which will see...
Read more
Sports

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Tuesday began their nets session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Flamengo beat Sport to keep pressure on leaders

IANS - 0
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 2 (IANS) Defending champions Flamengo kept pressure on leaders Internacional with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil's...

Merv Hughes inducted to Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

FIVB launches Volleyball World as commercial entity

England batsman Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset until 2022

China releases 21-name roster ahead of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Team India begin nets session ahead of England Tests

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021