BBL: Klinger leaves Melbourne Renedages to take up NSW role

Melbourne, Feb 2 (IANS) Michael Klinger has decided to step down as Melbourne Renegades head coach after two years of service and will now be the head of male cricket at New South Wales.

Klinger said he is leaving the club with a heavy heart but with a view to further developing his professional career in Sydney.

“Although the seasons didn’t go to plan, I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach and can see a bright future in the coming seasons with such a young and talented group. I wish them all the best for the future,” Klinger said in a statement.

“My new role as head of men’s cricket with CNSW is an extremely exciting position. I’m looking forward to this great opportunity working with Greg Mail and their senior squads, pathways and Big Bash programs.”

Klinger was appointed on the eve of the BBL 9 season and while the club was unable to reach the finals during his tenure, several of the club’s rising talents gained valuable opportunities including Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Zak Evans and Peter Hatzoglou.

Renegades finished at the bottom of the BBL table on both seasons with Klinger at the helm after having won the eighth edition of the tournament.

“Maxy’s dedication to the role, his composure and broader role as an ambassador for the Renegades has been exemplary,” Renegades General Manager David Lever said.

“Despite injuries and unavailability of key players, limited preparation time in his first season and an extended period on the road in his second season, Maxy never looked for excuses and confronted each challenge with the same commitment, character and class that made him such an excellent player for so long.

“We thank Michael for his service and outstanding leadership and wish him and his family all the best for their new opportunity,” he added.

