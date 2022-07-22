BBL side Hurricanes' new boss Ponting brings in Jeff Vaughan as head coach

Hobart, July 22 (IANS) Big Bash League (BBL) side Hobart Hurricanes’ new head of strategy Ricky Ponting has made his first big appointment, bringing in Australia’s former men’s assistant coach Jeff Vaughan as the domestic side’s head coach.

Vaughan will be assisted by James Hopes, the former Brisbane Heat assistant coach, and Darren Berry.

Ponting has a long association with Hopes as the duo have worked together at Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, where the latter is the fast bowling coach and Ponting the head coach.

A statement issued by the Hobart Hurricanes said on Friday: “We are thrilled to announce Jeff Vaughan as their new BBL head coach, with the Tasmanian Tigers head coach inking a three-year deal that will see him at the helm of the Hurricanes until at least BBL-14.

Vaughan will be no stranger to the Hurricanes set up, having worked as an assistant coach when he first moved to Tasmania at the start of the 2017-18 season.

In 2019, Cricket Tasmania made changes to the coaching structure of their men’s programme, which saw Vaughan promoted to the role of head coach of the Tasmanian Tigers, working solely with the Tigers side of the program until he accepted a role as a part of the Australian men’s cricket team set up in mid-2021.

Vaughan returned to the Tigers head coaching role on a long-term deal earlier this year.

Ponting said that Tasmanian cricket was lucky to have someone of the calibre of Vaughan already heavily involved in the programme.

“I know it’s been something that’s been much debated previously, but I am a strong believer in continuity between programs,” Ponting said.

“Whilst my role in strategy is solely related to the Hurricanes, I am also obviously passionate about the development of Tasmanian cricket as a whole, and with an individual like Jeff already so involved with and committed to the organisation, I think it’s important that we invest in the highly competent people we already have, which in turn will see us investing further in Tasmanian cricket.

“Jeff Vaughan is very highly rated across Australian cricket after his recent stint in the Australian coaching system. Jeff has fantastic people management skills, and we are confident he can bring our group together into mould them into a winning team,” added Ponting.

–IANS

akm/