ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) website has described the incident as a brilliant fielding effort.

The BCCI put up a clip from the live broadcast of the incident with the title: “Virat Kohli’s brilliant fielding effort in the slips”. The description of the video read: “Caught it but the ball trickled out of his hands upon the elbow’s impact with the ground. Great effort and full marks on the sportsman spirit from Virat Kohli.”

Kohli fell to his left while taking the catch in slips and seemed to have pouched the ball but it fell out of his hands. Morgan was standing in the middle of the pitch, seemingly thinking that Kohli had taken the catch and then hurried back to the crease when the latter threw the ball at the stumps. The England captain was well out of his ground when the ball passed the stumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan was eventually dismissed for 22 off 30 balls and England lost the match by 66 runs. Chasing a target of 318, the visitors were off to a flying start with a 135-run opening partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy that came within the first 15 overs. However, they tumbled after the openers were dismissed and were all out for 251 runs.

–IANS

rkm/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win
Next article2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 28 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
Read more
Sports

3rd ODI: Natarajan replaces Kuldeep as England bowl (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 28 (IANS) England won the toss and chosen to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
Read more
Sports

Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes, Visions win Divyang cricket titles

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes, and Visions titles in the wheelchair, deaf, and the blind categories respectively of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Elnaaz Norouzi: Sought roles that focus on acting than just looking pretty

Musk deletes Tesla could be biggest firm in 'a few months' tweet

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 28 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now deleted a tweet in which he claimed that electric car maker Tesla...

Climate change: Seas around S.Korea get warmer

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 28 (IANS) Seas around South Korea have become warmer over the past five years due to rising temperatures, a report by the...

Sumedh Mudgalkar: Got a great response for Holi sequence

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) A special Holi sequence was shot for the show RadhaKrishn.For the sequence, Bollywood choreographers Rekha and Chinni Prakash were...

1st T20I: Conway, Sodhi take NZ to big win over B'desh

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hamilton, March 28 (IANS) The in-form Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 while spinner Ish Sodhi took four wickets as New Zealand raced...

3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 28 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates