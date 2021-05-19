BCCI calls meeting to discuss 2021-22 domestic season

Adv.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Indian cricket board has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29 to assess the possibility of holding a full domestic cricket season in 2021-22 even as the country reels under Covid-19 pandemic.

“Notice is hereby given for a Special General Meeting of the BCCI which will be held on May 29, 2021 virtually to transact the following business: Discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India,” Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said in a note addressed to the state cricket associations.

The BCCI is mulling starting the domestic season from September this year after the long format games did not happen last season.

While the limited overs events, Vijay Hazare one-dayers and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, took place in the 2020-21 season, the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy couldn’t be accommodated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new season may start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s that can also serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup.

–IANS

kh/