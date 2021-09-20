BCCI rolls out compensation package, fee hikes for domestic cricketers (Ld)

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday that the BCCI will increase the match fees for domestic cricketers. Shah, who attended the BCCI Apex Council Meet, also said that the cricketers who played in 2019/20 season will get additional 50 per cent fee for the curtailed 2020/21 season.

Women cricketers who took part in the senior women’s T20s in 2020/21 season will also be eligible for the 50 per cent match fee as compensation for season lost due to COVID-19 situation.

“I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors — INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23 — INR 25,000. Under 19 — INR 20,000,” wrote Shah on Twitter.

Till now, senior men domestic cricketers used to earn Rs 35,000 from every match day in the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they were paid Rs 17,500 per match. Reserve members in the team are paid half of the fees of playing members.

But with revision in match fees, three categories of players have been formed in senior men’s domestic cricket. Players who have played up to 20 domestic matches will get 40,000 INR, players who have played 21-40 domestic matches will get 40,000 INR and players who have played above 40 domestic matches will get 60,000 INR.

In U-25 category for 2021/22 season, per day fees has been hiked from 17,500 to 20,000 INR. In U-19 category, per day fees has been hiked from 10,500 to 20,000 INR. For U-16, fees has been hiked from 3,500 to 7,000 INR.

“Cricketers who participated in the 2019/20 domestic season will get 50% additional match fee as compensation for the 2020-’21 season lose due to the Covid-19 situation,” added Shah.

The additional match fees will also compensate for the reduced number of Ranji Trophy matches in the 2021/22 season. Till 2019/20 edition of the Ranji Trophy, each team was assured of featuring in at least eight First-Class matches. With the revised structure of the format, the number of league matches had come down to five.

In women’s domestic cricket, senior players fees has been hiked from 12,500 to 20,000 INR. For U-25, fees has been increased from 5,500 to 10,000 INR. For U-19/U-16, fees will increase from 5,500 to 10,000 INR. The T20 match fees in both men’s and women’s domestic cricket will be 50% of the respective category.

The decision to organise the U-16 tournaments will be taken by the BCCI post the U-19 tournaments and taking into account the COVID-19 situation.

India’s domestic cricket season of 2021/22 will commence on September 21 with the Senior Women’s One Day League and will be followed by the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, starting from October 27.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kickstart on October 20 with the final to be played on November 12. Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16 to February 19, 2022. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23 to March 26 in 2022.

A total of 2127 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s & women’s category.

–IANS

nr/akm