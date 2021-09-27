Beaumont century leads England to emphatic win over New Zealand

- Advertisement -

Canterbury, Sep 26 (IANS) England opener Tammy Beaumont’s eighth ODI hundred led England to an emphatic 203-run victory over New Zealand at Canterbury on Sunday. The win also meant that England won the five-match series 4-1. It is also New Zealand’s heaviest loss in ODIs ever.

Batting first, Tammy made 102 off 114 balls, including 11 fours at her home ground to help England score a gigantic 347/5 in 50 overs, their sixth highest total in the format. She also shared an opening stand of 95 with Lauren-Winfield Hill making 43. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones made 60 off 46 balls while Danni Wyatt applied the finishing touches with 43 not out from 20 balls, inclusive of four sixes.

- Advertisement -

New Zealand’s bowling attack was taken to the cleaners, conceding 17 wides, eight leg-byes and two no balls on a day where nothing seemed to go right for them.

In reply, New Zealand never seemed to be in the hunt for chasing the total. They slumped to 66/5 before being eventually bowled out for 144 in 35.2 overs. Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday top-scored with 27 each. For England, Kate Cross took 3/44 while skipper Heather Knight scalped 3/24, making up for a duck with the bat.

- Advertisement -

England signed off from their home summer in style, taking the ODI series after winning the T20I series against the same opposition 2-1. Their next international outing will be in the women’s Ashes series in Australia next year after their first-ever trip to Pakistan in October was cancelled.

Brief scores: England 347/5 in 50 overs (Tammy Beaumont 102, Amy Jones 60, Danni Wyatt 43 not out, Hannah Rowe 2/65) beat New Zealand 144 all out in 35.2 overs (Lauren Down 27, Brooke Halliday 27, Heather Knight 3/24, Kate Cross 3/44) by 203 runs.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr/bsk