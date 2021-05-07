Begin on positive note, success will follow: Hockey player Pal

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) India hockey team midfielder Rajkumar Pal said he has started to feel comfortable at the highest level even though he made his debut only last year.

The 22-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who has cemented his place in the India team in just one year after an impactful performance in the FIH Pro League matches against Belgium on debut last year, said on Friday: “The way you start anything is very crucial and, therefore, I really wanted to get off to a good start in my international career.

“It was a dream come true when I got the chance to walk on the field with the India team for the match against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League last year. I am happy with the way things have panned out for me so far. Then, the two goals I scored against Australia in the FIH Pro League gave me a lot of confidence and I have just looked to carry forward the momentum from thereon,” said Pal.

Pal, who hails from the Ghazipur district in UP, added that he is looking forward to making many more such contributions in the future.

“It felt great to contribute to the team’s victory with a goal against Argentina in our first match of the tour last month. My main objective is to help the team win in any way I can, and I was happy with the way I performed on our recent tour of Argentina.

“Even though I haven’t played too many matches for the Indian senior team, I have already started to feel very comfortable at the highest level,” said the 22-year-old.

India recently returned from Argentina having defeated the reigning Olympic champions in the Pro League matches, besides winning two of the four practice games.

–IANS

akm/kh