World Sports

Belarussian athletics coach passes away in Patiala

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Belarussian Nikolai Snesarev, who was appointed as a middle and long-distance coach till September by the Sports Ministry, passed away in his room at Patiala’s National Sports Institute (NIS) on Friday. He was 72.

Adille J. Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), confirmed the passing away of Snesarev.

“AFI is deeply shocked to learn about the sudden demise of the recently-appointed middle-long distance coach Dr. Nikolai Snesarev in Patiala,” said Sumariwalla in a statement.

Sumariwalla said a detailed statement will follow shortly.

“It’s a natural death as per the doctor’s report. The police has been informed,” said Sandip Pradhan, Director general of the Sports Authority of India in New Delhi said in a statement.

–IANS

LATEST UPDATES

