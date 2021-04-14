Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL due to broken finger

Adv.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) following injury to his finger during a practice session, his franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) confirmed on Tuesday night.

Stokes, however, won’t be returning home and would stay with the team to assist them with inputs off the field.

“Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team’s match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai,” a statement from the franchise said.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season,” added the statement.

The franchise said that it will name a replacement soon although Stokes will remain with the team to provide inputs off the field to the franchise.

“We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season,” the statement said further.

The left-handed batsman and right-arm bowler who was England’s star in the 2019 50-over World Cup final had played Monday’s game against Punjab Kings (PK) which was the first game for both RR and PK.

–IANS

kh/