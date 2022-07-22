Bengaluru FC sign Aussie defender Aleksandar Jovanovic

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) Bengaluru FC on Friday, announced the signing of Australian centre-back Aleksandar Jovanovic for the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old, who has represented clubs across six different countries, becomes the Blues’ seventh signing under Simon Grayson, and fulfills the AFC criteria as the cl’b’s Asian foreigner in the squad.

Born in Sydney, Jovanovic started his youth career with APIA Leichhardt, and went on to sign his first professional contract with the Parramatta Eagles in 2006. In 2008, he moved abroad for the first time, signing for Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina. Between 2008 and 2011, Jovanovic had three loan spells within the Serbian divisions, turning out for FK Palic, FK Veternik and RFK Novi Sad in that period.

“I was approached with the idea of moving to India and joining BFC and it immediately caught my attention. I’ve heard a lot about the club as I have friends who have played here, and they had only positive things to say about the club and the League. I can’t wait to get started,” said Jovanovic, after completing the formalities on his deal.

Jovanovic, who stands at 196 cm, is among Australia’s most successful exports to the K-League, having registered over a century of appearances across two separate stints with Jeju United. He most recently turned out for A-League newcomers Macarthur FC, finishing in sixth place in their debut campaign in the League.

“Alex has played in the A-League and around the world for a number of years, so he brings that experience with him. He’s a good professional, on and off the pitch, with good leadership qualities and the positivity he showed towards being a part of what we are trying to build at this club is very encouraging,” said Blues’ Head Coach Simon Grayson.

Jovanovic is expected to join fellow new signings Javi Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali, Amrit Gope, Hira Mondal and Prabir Das as the Blues regroup for pre-season preparations later this month.

