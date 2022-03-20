Bengaluru ITF Open: Kasnikowski upsets top seed Mukund to reach semis

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Maks Kasnikowski of Poland caused the biggest upset of the day by beating top seed Sasikumar Mukund of India to reach the semi-finals in US$ 15000 SKME ITF Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Friday.

On a sultry day, the 18-year-old laboured to a 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Sasikumar Mukund to set up a last-four clash with fifth seed Arjun Khade of India, who overcame a fighting Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2).

In the other quarter-final clashes, fourth seed Manish Sureshkumar overcame mid-match cramps and eighth seed Englishman Julian Cash (GBR) with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 victory to set up a semi-final bout against second seed Sidharth Rawat, who brushed aside the challenge of seventh seed Niki Poonacha in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

As many as three Indians figure in the singles semi-finals while an Indian is assured of the doubles title after the all-Indian pair of second-seeded Sasikumar Mukund and Vishnu Vardhan beat compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 while the top-seeded pair of Khade and Julian Cash downed the fourth-seeded duo of Frenchman Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine and SD Prajwal Dev of India 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Kasnikowski, the 18-year-old who achieved his career-best Junior World ranking of 12 this year, took some time to adjust against his fancied rival Mukund, who raced to a 4-1 lead before the Polish lad levelled at 4-all and took the set into a tie-breaker, thanks to many unforced errors by the Indian. Despite the blemishes, Mukund won the tie-break.

The second set saw both the players holding their respective serves until the issue was decided again via a tie-break which the Pole won at 5. Taking advantage of a tired-looking Mukund, who apart from losing his serve also lost a bit of temper and was slapped a point penalty for ball abuse, Kasnikowski, with an early break, kept the advantage to cruise through the decider in a match that lasted just a little over three hours.

Kadhe, who is looking for a second successive title, was 1-3 down after losing serve in the third game. However, the Bengaluru Open doubles champion came back strongly winning three games on a trot including a break in the eighth game, and broke again in the 12th to take the opening set.

Digvijay returned the favour in the second set after the players had traded a break each in the first part of the set. The 21-year-old Digvijay, playing some good serve and volley game, won three games in a row beginning from the 10th to seal the second set in his favour.

In the decider, Khade went 4-1 up with a break in the fourth game. However, his younger opponent restored parity by the eighth game while the rivals held their respective serves to take the set into a tie-breaker. A couple of unforced errors cost Digvijay the set and match.

Results

Singles (quarter-finals): 5-Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt Q-Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2); Maks Kasnikowski (POL) bt 1-Sasikumar Mukund (IND) 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3; 4-Manish Sureshkumar (IND) bt 8-Julian Cash (GBR) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3; 2-Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt 7-Niki Poonacha (IND) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (semi-finals): 1-Julian Cash (GBR)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt 4-Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (FRA)/SD Prajwal Dev (IND) 6-3, 6-2; 2-Sasikumar Mukund (IND)/Vishnu Vardhan (IND) bt 3-Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

–IANS

bsk