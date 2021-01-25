Benitez parts ways with Chinese club Dalian

ADVERTISEMENT

Dalian (China), Jan 25 (IANS) Former Real Madrid and Liverpool head coach Rafa Benitez has parted ways with Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro FC citing personal reasons.

“Due to personal reasons, Mr. Rafa Benitez will leave the post as Dalian Pro FC head coach as of today,” said Dalian in a statement on Sunday, according to Xinhua news.

The club said since Benitez took over the team in July 2019, he has “incorporated advanced football concepts from Europe into building the club’s first team”.

“Mr. Benitez also was devoted to the youth training system, helping lay a solid foundation for the club’s development in the future. Dalian Pro FC would like to express heartfelt thanks to Mr. Benitez and his team for their contribution,” the club said.

The 60-year-old Spaniard has one year left on his contract with the club, which finished 12th in the 16-team Chinese Super League last season.

“Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects. From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional FC,” Benitez wrote on his personal website.

“I say goodbye sadly under these circumstances, but at the same time I am convinced that the future will be bright for Dalian Pro,” Benitez said.

–IANS

rkm/vd