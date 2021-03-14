ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Benzema brace saves Real's title hopes

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Madrid, March 14 (IANS) Karim Benzema was once again Real Madrid’s savior as the striker scored two late goals to keep their slim hopes of winning the La Liga title alive with a 2-1 win at home to Elche.

Elche once again showed how much they have improved since Fran Escriba returned as coach and Dani Calvo’s 61st minute header off the underside of the bar gave them the lead against a lackluster Real Madrid, who once again failed to perform against a rival in the bottom half of the table on Saturday, Xinhua news reports.

Sergio Ramos was back in Real Madrid’s starting 11 after a minor knee operation, while Zinedine Zidane rested midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ahead of next week’s Champions League tie at home to Atalanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde and Isco, who were given a rare starting chance, all failed to chance to shine, as Madrid dominated but only created one chance in the first half as Benzema failed to score from the edge of the area.

The script was similar in the second half before Calvo’s header put the visitors ahead and Zidane reacted quickly by bringing Modric and Kroos into the game.

The pair quickly combined after Kroos played a short corner to Modric, whose cross was perfectly headed home by Benzema in the 73rd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eden Hazard returned after his latest muscle injury following the goal, but Elche looked as if they would hold on for a vital point until injury-time when Benzema netted the winner.

The Frenchman collected a chested pass from Rodrygo before firing across the face of goal and in off the post to keep all three points in Madrid.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/ksk/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCity cruise to win, Chelsea held by Leeds
Next articleDortmund beat Hertha 2-0 in Bundesliga
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dortmund beat Hertha 2-0 in Bundesliga

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Berlin, March 14 (IANS) Goals from Julian Brandt and Youssoufa Moukoko lifted Borussia Dortmund to fifth place and increased Hertha Berlin's relegation worries in...

City cruise to win, Chelsea held by Leeds

Bayern cement top spot in Bundesliga

Hockey India to organise coaching education pathway Level 2 course

'Voice of F1' Walker passes away at 97

England, Brazil arrive for World Cup shooting

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021