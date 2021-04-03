Berlin, Tel Aviv should bid for 2036 Games: German sport officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin, April 3 (IANS) The president of the German Olympic Association in Berlin, Richard Meng, and the managing director of the 2018 European Athletics Championship in Berlin, Frank Kowalski, have suggested Berlin and Tel Aviv should make a joint bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

“It’s a vision, nothing more,” they wrote in a joint guest article in the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper on Saturday, reports DPA.

Meng and Kowalski said 2036 is the next possible bid and it would be “a truly difficult date for Germany after the Nazi Games in 1936”.

“But one could also look at it the other way around to show what has changed and what still needs to change.

“So why not send a completely new, strong signal of peace and reconciliation in 2036? A signal that doesn’t suppress the historical burden but takes up the responsibility that comes from it?” the authors wrote.

“Such a signal would be if Germany and Israel were to apply together, or more precisely: Berlin and Tel Aviv.” This would be a “clear signal of how obligation is created from responsibility”.

The two sport officials believe Berlin and Tel Aviv, “two liberal and vibrant metropolises”, could stand together for a “different spirit, for perspective beyond the present”.

–IANS

