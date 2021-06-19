Berrettini enters Queen's Club tennis semi-finals

Adv.

London, June 18 (IANS) Matteo Berrettini beat Daniel Evans 7-6(5), 6-3 at Queen’s Club Championships on Friday to reach his third ATP Tour career semi-finals on grass.

The top-seeded Italian, who is currently No.9 in ATP Rankings, hit 13 aces and won 81 per cent (38/48) of his first-service points against Evans. He sealed the match in one hour and 40 minutes.

Berrettini will now play fourth seed Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

Australian de Minaur defeated two-time winner Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in over two hours to advance to the semis. The 22-year-old won 73 per cent (22/30) of his second-service points and saved six of the seven break points he faced.

“I did not serve that well, but I was returning well and I just played better in the last few points of the tie-break,” Berrettini said after the match.

“After that, I felt more confident. The conditions were tough — windy and cold — so I took time to adapt a little bit. I am happy with my performance.”

–IANS

kh/qma