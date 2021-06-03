Berrettini enters third round of French Open

Adv.

Paris, June 3 (IANS) Ninth seed Italian Matteo Berrettini defeated Argentina’s Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in just under two hours to enter the third round of French Open here on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Italian, who recorded his 20th win this year and entered the third round at Roland Garros for the third time, won 82 per cent of his points on first serve and also won 81 per cent of his net points.

Berrettini will face Korean Kwoon Soon-Woo who beat Italy’s Andreas Seppi 6-4, 7-5, 7-5. The Korean won 75 per cent of his first service points and converted four break points.

Adv.

In another match, 10th seeded David Schwartzman of Argentina beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to enter third round while 14th seed Gael Monfils crashed out losing 0-6, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 to Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the second round.

Ymer committed more double faults (4) than Monfils (2) and did not hit any ace unlike Monfils (4). He still managed to pull off a victory.

Ymer won 68 per cent of his first service points and converted seven break points while Monfils could convert only four.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/qma