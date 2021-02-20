ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Betway wins sponsorship of South Africa's T20 Challenge

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, Feb 20 (IANS) Global online betting and gaming company Betway has won the sponsorship of the South African T20 competition, and it will now be called Betway T20 Challenge.

Showcasing the best white ball cricket talent South Africa has to offer, loyal supporters across the world will be able to enjoy much-needed competitive T20 action from February 19-28, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Joining Betway’s impressive cricket portfolio, which already includes title sponsorship of all Proteas Test and One-day International series, this announcement demonstrates Betway’s commitment to South African cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are extremely happy to be announcing our title sponsorship of the Betway T20 Challenge. It enforces our strong commitment to cricket in South Africa and we look forward to being part of this exciting tournament,” said Paul Adkins, Betway’s Marketing and Operations Director.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki thanked Betway for joining CSA as the title sponsor of the domestic T20 competition.

“They are already part of our family with their association with Test and ODI cricket and this new agreement just reinforces our partnership with them. I have no doubt that the Betway T20 Challenge will prove to be a huge hit. We have all our Proteas playing and they are mixed amongst some of the finest cricketers in the country, so it is a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJagadeesan, Aparajith, Shahrukh star in TN win in Vijay Hazare
Next articleAdriatic Pear boxing: Hard-working Alfiya wins first gold for India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

PCB to push for WT20 relocation if not assured of visas by India

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lahore, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said it wants written assurance from India for visas for its national team,...
Read more
Sports

Can't give it all if you are thinking of price tag: CSK's Gowtham

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Getting picked for Rs.9.2 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the most expensive Indian player...
Read more
Sports

Player tests positive for Covid-19 at PSL, two others breach BSE

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Karachi, Feb 20 (IANS) : A player taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has tested positive for Covid-19 while another...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

PCB to push for WT20 relocation if not assured of visas...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lahore, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday said it wants written assurance from India for visas for its national team,...

Can't believe Aussie T20 captain hasn't been bought: Clarke

Naomi Osaka clinches second Australian Open title

Can't give it all if you are thinking of price tag:...

Australian Open: Medvedev looks to challenge Djokovic in men's final

IPL 2021 will be challenging for Delhi Capitals: Captain Iyer

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021