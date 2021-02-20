Betway wins sponsorship of South Africa's T20 Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, Feb 20 (IANS) Global online betting and gaming company Betway has won the sponsorship of the South African T20 competition, and it will now be called Betway T20 Challenge.

Showcasing the best white ball cricket talent South Africa has to offer, loyal supporters across the world will be able to enjoy much-needed competitive T20 action from February 19-28, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Saturday.

Joining Betway’s impressive cricket portfolio, which already includes title sponsorship of all Proteas Test and One-day International series, this announcement demonstrates Betway’s commitment to South African cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are extremely happy to be announcing our title sponsorship of the Betway T20 Challenge. It enforces our strong commitment to cricket in South Africa and we look forward to being part of this exciting tournament,” said Paul Adkins, Betway’s Marketing and Operations Director.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki thanked Betway for joining CSA as the title sponsor of the domestic T20 competition.

“They are already part of our family with their association with Test and ODI cricket and this new agreement just reinforces our partnership with them. I have no doubt that the Betway T20 Challenge will prove to be a huge hit. We have all our Proteas playing and they are mixed amongst some of the finest cricketers in the country, so it is a win-win situation for everyone,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/