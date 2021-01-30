Beware England! Here comes Kumble 2.0 with Bumrah's mask

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) England batsman Jos Buttler on Saturday talked of how the Indian Premier League (IPL) has given him and some other England players some idea of how to face Jasprit Bumrah’s unique action and the angles he bowls with, but the England wicketkeeper-batsman could be in for a surprise if Bumrah decides to bowl leg-spin in Anil Kumble’s style which he seems to be working on.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video on Saturday showing the right-arm India pacer imitating Kumble’s action in the nets.

“We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93’s fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler,” the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with video frames of Bumrah bowling his leg-spinners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showed Bumrah bowling six leg-spin deliveries a la Kumble and one or two of them turned out to be googly!

“Jasprit Bumrah does an Anil Kumble in the nets,” the BCCI wrote in a caption on the video.

If he gets it right for a prolonged period, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for India to throw him the ball for Kumble’s fast spinners were too tough to handle on Indian wickets. And against England, the leg-spinner had taken 56 wickets in nine Tests with four five-wicket hauls at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bumrah has also had some injury issues in recent past and his unique bowling action, though effective, is believed to be putting too much strain on his body. It won’t be a bad idea if he starts bowling in Kumble’s perfect and attractive style to may be ease the pressure on his back.

–IANS

kh/arm