Big Bash League Final to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground

By IANS
Sydney, Jan 30 (IANS) The Sydney Sixers will host the Big Bash League (BBL) final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6, after defeating Perth Scorchers in The Qualifier on Saturday evening.

The Scorchers will receive a second chance to reach the final when they host The Challenger on February 4, at Optus Stadium, Perth. They will take on either the Sydney Thunder or Brisbane Heat, who go head-to-head at Manuka Oval on Sunday night.

“We’d like to congratulate the Sydney Sixers on earning the right to host their second consecutive BBL Final, which we’re delighted to confirm will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues.

“This is a major reward for fans of the Sydney Sixers, who haven’t been able to get to the SCG and see their team play so far in BBL. Tonight’s [Saturday’s] result means the Perth Scorchers will host either Sydney Thunder or Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium next Thursday, with the winner returning to Sydney to face the Sixers,” he said.

The remaining BBL Finals series matches are:

January 31: The Knockout, Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, Manuka Oval, Canberra

February 4: The Challenger, Perth Scorchers vs winner of The Knockout, Optus Stadium, Perth

February 6: The Final, Sydney Sixers vs winner of The Challenger, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

–IANS

qma/

