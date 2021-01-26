Big Bash League finals series schedule confirmed

ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne, Jan 26 (IANS) The Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, and Brisbane Heat will host matches in week one of the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 Finals series, with the matches being scheduled on January 29, 30, and 31, it was announced here on Tuesday. The Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will join them in the Finals series after also finishing in the top five positions on the points ladder.

The first three Finals series matches are:

The Eliminator, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, the Gabba, Brisbane, on January 29

The Qualifier, Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Manuka Oval, Canberra, January 30

The Knockout, Sydney Thunder vs winner of the Eliminator, Manuka Oval, Canberra, January 31

The winner of the Qualifier will earn the right to host the Final on February 6. The loser of the Qualifier will receive a second chance to make the final, taking on the winner of the Knockout on February 4. This match is known as the Challenger.

Manuka Oval has been nominated by the Sixers and Thunder as the venue for their home finals this weekend due to the limitations around travel for teams in and out of Sydney in view of current Covid-enforced state border restrictions. This decision gives fans of both Sydney-based clubs the best chance to attend and see their teams live.

Decisions regarding the locations for matches in week two of the BBL Finals series will be made in due course. The league will continue to monitor the ongoing public health situation and related border impacts.

“The BBL Finals series is the crescendo of an extraordinary summer of Big Bash, with 115 matches [56 BBL 10 to date and 59 rebel Women’s Big Bash League matches] played so far across seven states and territories,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the Hurricanes, Stars and Renegades whose understanding, flexibility and commitment allowed us to execute a full season under the extraordinary requirements that come with sport in the current climate.”

–IANS

qma/