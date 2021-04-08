BIG FM partners with Rajasthan Royals to transform into Radio Stadium

Adv.

It’s that time of the year again, which cricket fans have been waiting for with bated breath. IPL, India’s biggest sports tournament, is back and the excitement is palpable. BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, has partnered with the IPL team, Rajasthan Royals, for the second consecutive year as their official radio partner.

As the country continues to fight the pandemic, fans will not be able to witness the action on ground. However, ensuring that the fervour around the sport is high and fans are able to enjoy the revelry from the comforts of their home, BIG FM is bringing the stadium experience on their favourite radio station.

As a part of the association, BIG FM will become Radio Stadium for an hour every day, serving exclusive trivia, conduct exciting contests and quizzes, and hosting an expert panel that will speak on the team and players, and give royal updates on pre or post matches of the Rajasthan Royals team.

Adv.

Adding fun factor to the stadium-like experience, the radio network is giving a chance to their listeners to come up with a Royal Chant for team RR. For the same, listeners will be asked to describe each Rajasthan Royal player in a word. Shortlisting 11 words that best describe each player, BIG FM will compose a royal chant using them as core lyrics. The chant will be played on the radio network during each match of the team.

Presenting another one-of-its-kind experience, the association will allow fans to know more about their favourite RR team players, inside trivia, anecdotes and fun stories with the Royal Camp, through smart speakers and android phones. Players will be asked to share stories about teammates, which will be available on the smart assistant in an exclusive format. Adding to the fun factor, BIG FM will also curate special playlists for some of the top players of the team that match their on-field persona. These playlists will be available on music streaming platforms as the Royal Playlist.

Commenting on the association, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said: “In India, cricket is not just a sport. It is a family event that brings people together. We are thrilled to be partnering with Rajasthan Royals once again as their official radio partners. This year, the celebrations are a little different, with fans gearing up to enjoy the matches from their homes. However, we don’t want them to miss out on the frenzy, and hence through our campaign, we are presenting a multi-platform immersive and engaging experience that will take the excitement and the entertainment quotient a notch higher. We are sure fans will immensely enjoy all the fun activities we have designed for them. I would like to share my best wishes with the Rajasthan Royals team for the tournament.”

Adv.

Jake Lush McCrum, COO at Rajasthan Royals, added: “Our fans mean everything to us. With no fans in the stadium, we need to find different ways to bring them as close to the action as possible. Through this partnership with BIG FM, we are excited to bring our fans the joy, excitement, anticipation, and entertainment of IPL from the comfort of their homes. We have many interactive and engaging initiatives planned, through which our fans will be encompassed in an immersive experience that the radio station will be offering to its listeners.”

That’s not all! Encouraging fans to cheer for Rajasthan Royals, BIG FM will urge listeners to send in their messages in support of the team, which will be played on air throughout the day. Making sure that these cheers and supportive messages reach the players, BIG RJs will reach out to the team, passing on the messages to the players before their games.

With a 360-degree campaign on air, social media and digital platforms, BIG FM is creating multiple touch points to connect and engage with the avid fans of the game. So, get set for an exciting time and cheer for your favourite team Rajasthan Royals only with BIG FM.