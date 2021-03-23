ADVERTISEMENT
Big win for Amritsar's Khalsa Hockey Academy

By Glamsham Bureau
Bhubaneswar, March 22 (IANS) Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), SAI-Academy, Salute Hockey Academy, and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy scored wins on Day Six of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021.

In a Pool C match, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) thrashed Raja Karan Hockey Academy 15-0, thanks mainly to six goals from Taranpreet Kaur (8th, 11th, 27th, 47th, 51st, 59th). The other goal scorers were captain Simranjeet Kaur (25th, 54th, 58th), Sneha Sabharwal (45th, 49th, 56th), Chewang Tamang (19th), Palak Kaur (28th) and Sukhpreet Kaur (32nd). Captain Simranjeet Kaur and Taranpreet Kaur are the joint top scorers of the competition at this stage with 11 goals each to their name.

In Pool D, SAI-Academy also registered a double-figure win, over Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 10-0. Pooja Yadav (4th, 21st, 34th, 56th), Sanjna Horo (11th, 13th, 26th), Hina Bano (2nd), Sakshi Shukla (24th) and Bhavani Madugula (25th) scored the goals for SAI-Academy.

In Pool C, Salute Hockey Academy scored a 5-1 win over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy in the first match of the day. Captain Rajbala (3rd minute), Mamta (7th), Anushka (28th), Pooja (40th) and Savita (50th) scored one goal each for Salute Hockey Academy while Nilam Kachhap scored the only goal (18th) for Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy.

In the second Pool D match, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-1. Khushi (24th, 44th), Khushi (28th, 51st) and Muskan Ahlawat (38th) scored for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy while Gurleen Kaur scored one goal (48th) for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

–IANS

qma/

