Birthday boy Ben Foakes's wicket-keeping gets high praise

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes, who turned 28 on Monday, drew all-round praise from renowned former players from around the world for his brilliant work against India, with Kiran More calling him one of the best overseas players to have kept wickets in India.

On a wicket that aided turn from the first session of the first day of the second Test, England did not concede a single extra in the 95.5 overs in India’s first innings.

Also, on a third day wicket, Foakes, playing his sixth Test, conceded just five byes, including a boundary from a viciously turning delivery.

“Ben Foakes has been one of the best overseas keepers in Indian conditions. His right leg opens up when collecting from a left-arm spinner. Off-spinner bowls and his left leg goes slightly back @englandcricket #cricket #IndvEng,” tweeted More during the third day’s play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

“When Foakes opens up while keeping his body opens up, that helps him to collect the ball when it is bouncing and jumping. He has a great head and hand position has great balance about him @englandcricket #cricket #IndvEng,” More added.

Former Australia stumper Adam Gilchrist also acknowledged him by tweeting, “Geez, how brilliant is Ben Foakes.”

Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior called it a master-class tweeting, “This is an absolute master class from Ben Foakes behind the stumps (Emticons: Clapping hands) #INDvsENG.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also praised Foakes, calling him the best overseas wicket-keeper he has seen in a long time.

“Ben Foakes has been excellent behind the stumps in this test. He is best overseas wicket-keeper I have seen for a long time. Very strong fundamentals, great hands and excellent technique. More importantly very good body language. #INDvEND @StarSportsIndia,” added Laxman, who played 134 Test matches and scored 8,781 runs.

