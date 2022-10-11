scorecardresearch
Bombay Gymkhana to host Jr. National Squash C'ship from Oct 15

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Om Semwal and Delhi’s Advaita Sharma will occupy pride of place in the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship, presented by Bombay Gymkhana at their glass-backed courts, here from October 15 to 22, 2022.

A total of 741 players, representing 23 States will feature in the event, which have age categories for boys and girls from U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19.

The other players from Maharashtra, who are ranked No. 1 in their age groups, are Kaavya Bansal in girls U-17, Priyaan Thakker (boys U-15) and Aarika Mishra (girls U-13).

Following are the top-seeded players: Boys U-19 Om Semwal (Mah); U-17 Rohan Arya Gondi (Telangana); U-15 Priyaan Thakker (Mah); U-13 Shiven Agarwal (TN); U-11 Fareed Andrabi (Raj).

Girls’ U-19 Advita Sharma (Delhi); U-17 Kaavya Bansal (Mah); U-15 Anahat Singh (Delhi); U-13 Aarika Mishra (Mah); U-11 Diva Parasrampuria (TN).

