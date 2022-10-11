Bombay Gymkhana to host Jr. National Squash C'ship from Oct 15

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Om Semwal and Delhi’s Advaita Sharma will occupy pride of place in the Sub-Junior and Junior National Squash Championship, presented by Bombay Gymkhana at their glass-backed courts, here from October 15 to 22, 2022.

A total of 741 players, representing 23 States will feature in the event, which have age categories for boys and girls from U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19.

The other players from Maharashtra, who are ranked No. 1 in their age groups, are Kaavya Bansal in girls U-17, Priyaan Thakker (boys U-15) and Aarika Mishra (girls U-13).

Following are the top-seeded players: Boys U-19 Om Semwal (Mah); U-17 Rohan Arya Gondi (Telangana); U-15 Priyaan Thakker (Mah); U-13 Shiven Agarwal (TN); U-11 Fareed Andrabi (Raj).

Girls’ U-19 Advita Sharma (Delhi); U-17 Kaavya Bansal (Mah); U-15 Anahat Singh (Delhi); U-13 Aarika Mishra (Mah); U-11 Diva Parasrampuria (TN).

–IANS

bsk/inj