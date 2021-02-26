ADVERTISEMENT
Boora confirms India's 1st medal at Strandja Memorial boxing tourney

By Glamsham Bureau
Sofia (Bulgaria), Feb 25 (IANS) India’s Naveen Boora reached the semi-finals in the 69kg weight category on the fourth day of the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, thus becoming the first boxer from the country to be assured of a medal in this year’s competition.

The 2019 national champion outpunched Brazil’s Eravio Edson 5-0, thus assuring himself of at least a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Singh (+91kg), who is playing his first senior international tournament, notched up an easy 4-0 win against Irish boxer Gytis Lisinskas to progress into the quarter-finals. The Haryana boxer will face Armenian Gurgen Hovhannisyan in the last-8 match later on Thursday.

Jyoti Gulia (51kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) and Deepak Kumar (52kg) are the other Indians who will play their quarter-final bouts on Thursday. The 2017 Youth World Champion Gulia, who stunned two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the last round, will be up against Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc while Baghyabati will face stiff challenge from world championship bronze medallist Naomi Graham of the US. Asian Championship silver medallist Deepak will play against Bulgaria’s Darislav Vasilev.

–IANS

rkm/bg

