Boult likely to miss Test series against England

Adv.

Auckland, May 6 (IANS) New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult is likely to miss the Test series against England that begins on June 2 as he will be returning home from India Premier League (IPL) instead of going to England with other Test players.

A statement from New Zealand confirmed that while Boult could miss the two Tests against England, he may be available for the World Test Championship final against India that begins on June 18 in Southampton, England.

“Left-arm paceman Trent Boult will return home briefly to see his family before reconnecting with the Test squad in early June, possibly in time to be picked for the second Test against England but certainly in time for the ICC WTC final,” said a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Adv.

Boult represented Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The statement also confirmed that the rest of the Kiwi Test players in IPL will depart India for the United Kingdom on May 11. The Kiwis couldn’t leave earlier like England players because they couldn’t get exemption for their arrival in England.

“New Zealand’s IPL-based Test contingent will depart India for the United Kingdom on May 11th – the earliest date an exemption for their arrival in England could be obtained,” said the statement.

Adv.

“Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, as well as physio Tommy Simsek, will remain in a secure mini-bubble in New Delhi before departing for the UK, ahead of preparations for the Test series against England, and the ICC World Test Championship final against India.”

The Australian contingent in the IPL departed for Maldives on Thursday while eight of the 11 England players reached England on Wednesday.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/