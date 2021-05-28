Boxer Sakshi loses spot in final of Asian Championships

Adv.

Dubai, May 28 (IANS) India woman boxer Sakshi Choudhary lost her spot in 54kg final in Asian Championships after Kazakh Dina Zholaman, her opponent in semi-finals, successfully challenged the 3-2 result.

“Kazakhstan’s Dina Zholaman defeated India’s Sakshi Choudhary at the women’s bantamweight (54kg),” the Asian Boxing Confederation announced.

Sakshi had, on Thursday, entered the final after defeating top seed Dina 3-2 in a close encounter to set up a title clash with Sitora Shogdarova of Uzbekistan.

Adv.

However, on Dina’s challenge, the Indian was declared the loser in the official result sheet that was issued late on Thursday night.

As per rules of review, the manager or head coach of the losing boxer gets 15 minutes after the decision to submit protest.

After Sakshi’s exit, there are four Indian women boxers left in contention for gold medal.

Adv.

MC Mary Kom (51 kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64 kg), Pooja Rani (75 kg) and Anupama (plus-81 kg) are still in contention for gold medal.

–IANS

nns/kh