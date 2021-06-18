Brazil whitewash Peru in Copa America Group A

Adv.

Rio de Janeiro, June 18 (IANS) Hosts Brazil scored three second-half goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Peru in their Copa America Group A match on Thursday.

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro opened the scoring in the 12th minute at Rio’s Olympic stadium by stabbing home from close range after a Gabriel Jesus cross.

Neymar was initially awarded a penalty just after the hour mark when he appeared to be tripped by Renato Tapia. But the decision was overturned by the video assistant referee, who ruled that contact by the Peru midfielder was involuntary, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil’s No. 10 responded with a superb piece of skill five minutes later when he deftly controlled a Fred pass before evading his marker and rifling a low 20-yard shot past goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Flamengo midfielder Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 by thumping a close-range effort into the roof of the net after Richarlison’s delivery from the left side of the penalty area.

The latter completed the rout in stoppage time with a scissor-kick from the ground after his initial attempt was blocked.

The result leaves Brazil two points clear at the top of Group A with six points from two matches. Peru are last in the five-team group, having yet to secure a point.

Earlier on Thursday, Colombia and Venezuela played out a goalless draw in Goiania.

–IANS

