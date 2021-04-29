Bringing back world chess title challenge and responsibility: Nepomniachtchi

Adv.

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Bringing back the world chess title to Russia is a great responsibility and a challenge, said Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, who will challenge world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Nepomniachtchi recently won the FIDE Candidates Tournament held in Yekaterinburg, Russia with a round to spare.

He will fight against the reigning World Chess Champion Carlsen from Norway in November-December in Dubai, with a prize fund of two million euros at stake.

Asked by IANS about his feelings on the chance to bring back the world chess title to Russia and whether he feels the pressure, Nepomniachtchi said: “I would not say it is a pressure, would say it is a great responsibility and great challenge.”

He also said his chances against Carlsen are high though the title match is going to be tough.

Nepomniachtchi, who won the 2002 World Championship in the under-10 age group ahead of Carlsen, will have a chance now, two decades later, to take the crown from the hands of the Norwegian.

Queried about his chances of winning the title with his colleagues rating these high, Nepomniachtchi said he was glad that his chances are rated high and added that he doesn’t have the tendency to downgrade himself.

Nepomniachtchi also said he would go by the saying “hope for the best and prepare for the worst”.

On several games ending in draws during the world title matches and whether it would happen again, he said it means the defence and attack are balanced.

He reiterated that the upcoming world title match will be tough.

–IANS

vj/vd