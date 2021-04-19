Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Britain considering 'range of options' to prevent Super League

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

London, April 19 (IANS) The British government is considering a range of options to prevent the European Super League from going ahead, a spokesperson for the prime minister has confirmed.

During a briefing with journalists, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson was questioned if fan ownership of clubs or urging owners to return money loaned during the coronavirus crisis would be on the cards as a way to tackle clubs from entering the breakaway league, DPA reports.

London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have taken advantage of the coronavirus loan scheme, which sees the government give money to businesses affected by the pandemic.

Adv.

“I’ve seen a number of proposals that have been put forward as potential solutions or mitigations for this, I’m not at this stage planning on getting into each one,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re considering a range of options and the Prime Minister wants to look at everything we can do here to make sure these proposals don’t go ahead as proposed.”

–IANS

Adv.

akm/kh

Adv.
Previous articleIndia Open badminton tournament postponed due to Covid-19
Next articleSanya Malhotra flaunts a few throwback moves
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates