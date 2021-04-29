Bumrah's late act restricts RR to 171/4

Adv.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Jos Buttler’s 41 and captain Sanju Samson’s 27-ball 42 helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) score 171/4 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

MI conceded 45 runs and took two wickets in the last five overs with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah leading the way in stifling RR for runs. He conceded just five runs in the 17th over and four in the 19th, in which he took the wicket of Shivam Dube.

Trent Boult, meanwhile, dismissed Samson in the 18th over. The wicket ended a 57-run stand between Samson and Dube that came off 49 balls for the third wicket.

Adv.

Earlier, Buttler shared an opening stand of 66 runs off 47 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 32 off 20 balls.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 171/4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 42, Jos Buttler 41; Rahul Chahar 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/15) vs Mumbai Indians.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/kh