Bundesliga hit again as three in Stuttgart go into quarantine

Stuttgart, April 20 (IANS) Three players from VfB Stuttgart have gone into quarantine as potential contacts in chains of coronavirus infections, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Defender Marcin Kaminski entered a two-week isolation after a positive coronavirus case at his child’s nursery while injured pair Nicolas Gonzalez and Lilian Egloff are taking preventive measures after a case in the rehabilitation group, DPA reported.

“Our players tested negative,” Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said before the home match with Wolfsburg on Wednesday. “That has no effect on us.”

In addition to long-term absentee Silas Wamangituka (cruciate ligament), winger Borna Sosa and midfielder Orel Mangala are also out with injuries while defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is also suspended for midtable Stuttgart.

