ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is a world-class player, a great leader within the group, and a personal friend.

Buttler scored an unbeaten match-winning knock of 83 off just 52 balls (5x4s, 4x6s) as England successfully chased India’s 156 for six wickets in 20 overs. England finished with 158 for two wickets in 18.2 overs to win the third T20 International here by eight wickets and took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“Jos is a world-class player and he has averaged upwards of 50 and striking at 150 at the top. There’s very little you have to say to Jos. He’s been in incredible form and he’s a great leader within our group,” Morgan said after the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the match, Buttler presented Morgan a cap to mark the captain’s 100th T20 International — an emotional moment for the milestone man.

“It nearly got me to tears. He’s a great friend of mine and our families are close. His words warmed my heart and I’m very grateful for that,” said Morgan.

In the team huddle before the start of the match, Buttler was seen addressing the group, and that is what Morgan was probably referring to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan admitted that he was surprised to see the ‘carry’ provided by the pitch.

“When you look at conditions tonight, Adil (Rashid) started well and when the pacers came on, the carry that we saw was a bit of a surprise for us. I thought the first half of our bowling was exceptional. The wicket stayed similar, throughout all the games, and if you lose early wickets at the top that raises a question. It’s just a dynamic of T20 cricket,” he observed.

The fourth and penultimate match of the series will be played on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler
Next articleEngland bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) On a day when he single-handedly took on the England bowling with courage and skill, making an unbeaten 77 off...
Read more
Sports

Morgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches....
Read more
Sports

India women look to play for pride in final ODI vs SA

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 16 (IANS) India women will face South Africa in the inconsequential fifth and final ODI here at the Bharat Ratna Shri...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...

Chanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by...

Morgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches....

Farah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, sharing...

Freddy Daruwala: Lockdown showed us theatres can close, not web

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala will soon be seen in two digital releases, "The Incomplete Man" and the series "Inspector Avinash"....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates