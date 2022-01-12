BWF junior rankings: Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian girl to claim world no 1 spot

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Young shuttler Tasnim Mir on Wednesday became the first Indian to claim the world no 1 ranking in the under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings.

The 16-year-old Mir jumped three places to reach the top position in the junior world rankings in the women’s singles category with 10,810 points.

- Advertisement -

With this achievement, Tasnim has managed to do something which has never been achieved by any Indian girl, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and London bronze winner Saina Nehwal.

The BWF Junior rankings started in 2011 and by then, Saina didn’t make the cut for being a junior while Sindhu was a World No 2 in the Juniors during her U-19 days.

- Advertisement -

In Boys singles, three shuttlers — Lakshya Sen, Siril Verma and Aditya Joshi had become the world no 1.

Tasnim, who hails from Gujarat, has won 4 junior international tournaments, with 3 of them – Bulgarian Junior Championship, Alpes International, and Belgian Junior coming in 2021.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

avn/cs