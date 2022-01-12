- Advertisement -
BWF junior rankings: Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian girl to claim world no 1 spot

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Young shuttler Tasnim Mir on Wednesday became the first Indian to claim the world no 1 ranking in the under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings.

The 16-year-old Mir jumped three places to reach the top position in the junior world rankings in the women’s singles category with 10,810 points.

With this achievement, Tasnim has managed to do something which has never been achieved by any Indian girl, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and London bronze winner Saina Nehwal.

The BWF Junior rankings started in 2011 and by then, Saina didn’t make the cut for being a junior while Sindhu was a World No 2 in the Juniors during her U-19 days.

In Boys singles, three shuttlers — Lakshya Sen, Siril Verma and Aditya Joshi had become the world no 1.

Tasnim, who hails from Gujarat, has won 4 junior international tournaments, with 3 of them – Bulgarian Junior Championship, Alpes International, and Belgian Junior coming in 2021.

–IANS

avn/cs

