BYJU'S named official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) EdTech company BYJU’S has been announced as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Through this partnership, BYJU’S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem, and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world. It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world,” said Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFAAWorld Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Just as footballA inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership,” added Byju Raveendran, BYJU’S founder, and CEO.

With 150 million learners around the world, BYJU’S has been leading in tech-driven, personalised and engaging educational content and products. The company has expanded to cater to a large student community globally – from K-12 and competitive exam preparation to early learning and coding to professional upskilling courses.

It has also empowered 3.4 million students from underserved communities with digital learning in India and aims to reach 10 million students in its home country by 2025.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

–IANS

rvt/vd