CA pledges $50,000 towards India's fight against Covid-19

Sydney, May 3 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday said that it has pledged an “initial donation” of $50,000 towards India’s fight against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CA also said that it is partnering with the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) UNICEF Australia to raise more funds.

“Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection,” it said in a statement.

“Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of $50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this critical time in India’s Covid-19 response,” it further said.

This follows up by Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins and former pacer Brett Lee making donations towards the fight against the devastating second wave of the pandemic in India.

“Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship,” said Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley.

“It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to everyone impacted. We were all deeply moved by the sentiments expressed and donations given by Pat Cummins and Brett Lee over the past week,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/sdr/