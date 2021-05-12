Caimi to don Hero MotoSports Team colours this year

Adv.

Villamartin (Spain), May 11 (IANS) Argentinian rider Franco Caimi is all set to make his debut for Hero MotoSports Team Rally when their Road to Dakar 2022 campaign starts with Andalucia Rally here on Wednesday.

This year, Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler and Franco Caimi will don Hero MotoSports Team Rally colours, while Indian stalwart CS Santosh will miss the season as he is recovering from a harrowing crash he suffered at last season’s Dakar Rally.

Apart from Caimi, Rodrigues will be looking to build upon his gritty performance at the Dakar last year to deliver strong results this year.

For Buhler, it will be another opportunity to gain more experience as he continues to sharpen his skills.

The Andalucia Rally will formally begin on Wednesday, with a short prologue stage followed by four days of racing, covering a total of 1,629 km, including 1,244 km of special stages.

“I am really excited to be a part of Hero MotoSports Team Rally and looking forward to my first race with the team. I think we have done well to prepare the bikes for the Andalucia Rally and I can’t wait to start tomorrow,” said Caimi.

Rodrigues said, “It has been a tough one-and-a-half years for me personally as well for the team. But we have come out stronger and I want to build on that and do my best for the team. I think, we are well prepared for the Andalucia Rally given the situation all around.”

–IANS

akm/kh