Can indulge in burger, ice-cream after a big day on the field: Santner

London, May 30 (IANS) New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner feels a cricketer can treat himself to an ice-cream or a burger “if you have (had) a big day in the field”.

The 29-year-old Santner, who has taken 41 wickets in 23 Tests, is currently with the Black Caps squad in England for a two-Test series against the hosts starting June 2 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India from June 18.

Asked if he could reward himself with a ‘cheat meal’ after a five-for, what would that be, Santner told cricinfo.com: “If we’ve won the match, might be McDonald’s and a couple of beers after that. I’m sure everyone will be in the same boat in our team (after that). If you have a big day in the field, you can have an ice-cream.”

Santher said his all-time favourite was a beef burger.

“Getting beef burger has been a bit tough during the lockdown, but I try to have it a few times a week. Two or three times a week max,” said the cricketer who has taken 75 ODI wickets from as many outings.”

He rates the Lord’s menu as the best among cricketing venues.

“Overseas, definitely Lord’s. They have a three-course meal and dessert too. It can be quite tough when you’re fielding, and you have only 40 minutes to try (everything). If you eat three-course meals (for lunch), you walk out onto the field a bit sluggish. But generally, the spinners don’t bowl straight after lunch, so you can relax. When in New Zealand, it’s got to be Seddon Park (in Hamilton). It’s just my local,” he said.

–IANS

akm/ksk/