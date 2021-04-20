Can't guarantee performances, can guarantee fitness: Dhoni

Adv.

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Monday said that while he can’t guarantee performances, he tries to keep himself fit to keep up with the younger players.

The 39-year-old former India skipper led his team to their third win of this season as CSK beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs here on Monday.

But he himself has been struggling with the bat.

He got a duck in the first match and made 18 off 17 balls in Monday’s match against Rajasthan Royals.

Although he got a couple of boundaries, he couldn’t get a big score.

“When you are playing, you don’t really want anyone to say he’s unfit. Performances are something that are not guaranteed. I wasn’t guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can’t guarantee when I am 40,” said the veteran after Monday’s match.

“But, at least, if people can’t point finger at me that he’s unfit then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys. They are very fast, it’s good to challenge them.”

Dhoni added that while his team’s bowlers struggled on the wickets in UAE last year, they are enjoying the Wankhede pitches this time.

“A lot of the bowlers have been under the pump last year but this time they are enjoying bowling on these wickets,” said Dhoni.

–IANS

kh/