Can't read too much into NZ's 2020 Test series win vs India: Southee

Southampton, June 16 (IANS) New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee said on Wednesday that last year’s 2-0 Test series win over India at home doesn’t count much going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

“It was a great series to be part of. We played some pretty good cricket but now I don’t think we can read too much into that. This is a one-off Test match, a final, and at a neutral venue and that was a bit while ago,” Southee said during a media interaction.

“It was nice to be able to play India in the cycle. I don’t think you can read too much into it. It was a great couple of Tests to be part of. We know that it is a one-off [Test] and we need to turn up on Friday and give our best shot over the coming week,” he added.

Right-arm pacer Southee also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the concept of one-off Test and try for more Tests to decide the eventual winner.

“I guess at the start of the cycle we knew there is (sic) going to be a one-off final. Maybe it is something they can look into going forward and potentially make changes. But we knew at the start of the cycle what the final was, so it was made clear,” he said.

The 32-year-old said India’s batting would be a challenge for the New Zealand bowlers.

“It is an exciting batting line-up with a mix of experience and a couple of young guys having come and played with freedom. So we have come up with plans which will work over the next five days,” said Southee further.

He also said that the Test series win against England has provided with an encouraging start to the tour.

“We had great start to the tour. It is always great to come over here to UK and play over here. Two Tests against England, which has obviously been great for us. It is great preparation leading to this Test final with a number of guys who have had some great performances throughout those two matches so yeah a couple of days training today and tomorrow and we are looking to what will be an ultimate goal of the tour.”

–IANS

kh/qma