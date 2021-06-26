Captaincy a natural fit for me: South Africa skipper Elgar

Adv.

St George’s (Grenada), June 25 (IANS) South Africa’s Dean Elgar said that the two easy Test wins against the West Indies in his first series as skipper were making him feel like he is a natural fit for the job of leading the country.

South Africa defeated the hosts by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test and won the second Test by 158 runs in St. Lucia to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series.

The Proteas would like to carry on the good work in the five-match T20 International series against the West Indies beginning here on June 26.

Adv.

“It’s (leadership) something I’ve always thought I have been born with. I have always been a leader, at school, club cricket through franchise cricket. I always like to think I’ve led from the front. I am a small guy in stature but a big guy when it comes to standing up and being the representer.

“It’s (captaincy) a massive honour. I don’t shy away from that responsibility, and I don’t shy away from saying that,” Elgar told ESPNcricinfo.

On the performers in his team during the series, Elgar said he was still looking for a better showing from the players. The Proteas were in trouble at 73/7 in the second innings of the second Test before they posted 174 on the board to give the hosts a 300-run target.

Adv.

“We’ve struggled and it’s not fine for us that we’ve struggled. We’ve addressed that and we’ve been trying to work on it. The biggest thing is to attack your weaknesses to try to make them strengths.

“In my opinion, KG (Kagiso Rabada) has let himself down when it comes to batting,” Elgar said of the pace bowler, whose career-best 40 and 70-run eighth-wicket partnership with Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas set West Indies a 300-run target in the second Test.

“He is a lot more talented than what he thinks he is. It’s a conversation we had prior to leaving for the series — that he needs to work on his batting. So it was great to see him take ownership in that department.”

Adv.

–IANS

akm/sdr/