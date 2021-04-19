Challenging outing for racer Rabindra at Monza

Adv.

Monza (Italy), April 19 (IANS) India’s Akhil Rabindra and his French team-mate Hugo Conde faced a tough test in the European GT4 Championship, retiring in Race 1 and finishing 13th in the second at the Monza circuit in Italy.

The Indo-French pair is competing in the ‘Silver category’, driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team.

Rabindra, an Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product, finished Race 2 in 50:34:074 sec.

“We are not happy with Sunday’s result, especially after what we could have achieved on Saturday (qualifying and Race 1 day). It’s fortunate that we could not convert our P11 position in the qualifying to better results, but we are confident that we will have better outcomes in the races ahead,” said Rabindra, who is the only Asian participating at the European GT4 Championship this year.

“Saturday’s crash was quite a big one, and all credit to our team that our car was ready just in time for Race 2. Though the car was not like Saturday and we didn’t have the same pace for Race 2, we are confident of having a great machine that will help us achieve favourable results,” he added.

The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Paul Ricard, France for Round 2 of the Championship from May 28-30.

–IANS

akm/kh