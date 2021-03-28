ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Champs Gokulam get Rs.1 crore; Bidyashagar is hero of I-League

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC, who were crowned I-League champions on Saturday, will receive Rs.1 crore in prize money while the second, third and fourth-placed teams on the points table will get Rs.60 lakh, Rs.40 lakh, and Rs.25 lakh respectively.

Here’s the list of the individual awards along with the prize money:

Highest goal scorer (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Bidyashagar Singh (TRAU)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hero Moto Corp Best goalkeeper (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Kiran Limbu (RoundGlass Punjab FC)

Hero Moto Corp Jarnail Singh Award for best defender (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Hamza Kheir (Churchill Brothers)

Best midfielder (Rs 2.5 lakh)- Phalguni Singh (TRAU)

ADVERTISEMENT

Best emerging player (Under-22) (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Emil Benny (Gokulam Kerala FC)

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for best coach – Nandakumar Singh (TRAU)

Hero Moto Corp Hero of the league (Rs.5 lakh) – Bidyashagar Singh (TRAU)

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleITF WTT Cup men's tennis: Khan faces Crawford in final
Next articleGokulam Kerala are new I-League football champions
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Gokulam Kerala are new I-League football champions

Champs Gokulam get Rs.1 crore; Bidyashagar is hero of I-League

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC, who were crowned I-League champions on Saturday, will receive Rs.1 crore in prize money while the...

ITF WTT Cup men's tennis: Khan faces Crawford in final

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 27 (IANS) Zane Khan of the USA on Saturday made it to the third straight men's singles final and set...

SA Domestic Series final: Erwee hits ton before Titans hit back

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Durban, March 27 (IANS) Sarel Erwee scored his ninth century to help the Hollywoodbets Dolphins share honours with the Momentum Multiply Titans on...

Gokulam coach Annese 'proud' of his special team

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 27 (IANS) After Gokulam Kerala FC were crowned I-League champions on Saturday, their head coach Vincenzo Annese could not hide his...

Continuous supply of talent defines Indian football: Jhingan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai, March 27 (IANS) Life for Sandesh Jhingan came a full circle this week when he captained India in a friendly against Oman....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates