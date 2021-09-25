Chance for Delhi Capitals to go top of the table

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 (IANS) Following their big win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the IPL Dubai leg, Delhi Capitals would look to take one more step closer to qualification when they take on Rajasthan Royals later on Saturday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side gave a befitting response to their sceptics, registering a thumping eight-wicket win against SRH an all-round performance and now face a side who they have beaten four times in the last five encounters.

- Advertisement -

However, Anrich Nortje, the ‘man of the match’ in the last game and currently the holder of IPL 2021s top-eight fastest deliveries after playing just a single game, is aware that the clash will be anything but easy.

“We’ll have to quickly assess the conditions in Abu Dhabi and see what we need to do. It’s not going to be an easy game and the heat will be a major factor as well. Hopefully, we can just control our skills and focus on what we need to do. It’s going to be a very good challenge for us and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.

- Advertisement -

A win against RR will take Delhi Capitals to 16 points on the IPL table and though it might not guarantee qualification, it has historically been a number that ensures an IPL team makes it to the play-offs more often than not.

But DC couldn’t be better placed going into the clash against RR as during the season-opener against SRH, the team ticked all the right boxes. Kagiso Rabada and Nortje resumed their hugely successful partnership from 2020 to pick five wickets on the night.

- Advertisement -

DC’s star batsmen then made light work of the chase, with Shikhar Dhawan crossing 400 runs in an IPL season for the sixth straight year on his way to a well-made 42. Shreyas Iyer announced his return in style, top-scoring with an unbeaten 47. Captain Pant supported Iyer beautifully with his unbeaten 35 off 21.

On the other hand Rajasthan Royals resumed their IPL 2021 campaign here with a thrilling, last-gasp win against Punjab Kings. The Royals, who are currently fifth in the table, will get an opportunity to move up into the top-four.

The last time they played DC, in April during the first half of IPL 2021, it turned out to be yet another last-over affair. RR produced a brilliant show while the ball, with Jaydev Unadkat claiming 3/15. Chasing a modest target of 148, RR lost the top-order early and looked to be heading towards a disappointing defeat, but David Miller (62 off 43) and Chris Morris (36* off 18) took them home at the end.

–IANS

akm/