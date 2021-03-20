ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Chance to experience knockout cricket: Collingwood

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on Friday said that the fifth and final T20 International match against India here on Saturday will be another opportunity to get experience of knockout cricket which will be crucial ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

“It’s a huge game. It feels like another great opportunity to get experience of knockout cricket,” said Colligwood while speaking to the British media.

India and England are locked 2-2 in the ongoing T20I series with Saturday’s game becoming the decider. Eoin Morgan’s side were leading 2-1 before Virat Kohli’s men won Thursday’s encounter by eight runs to push the series into the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leading into a World Cup, you need these kind of experiences to see how players deal with the pressure. It’s another experience you can draw on, to use the memories of, to hopefully have success,” he added.

The former England all-rounder said his team will be a favourite in the T20 World Cup due to the presence of match-winners. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

“Going into this World Cup we will be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form over the past four years. We’ve got a matchwinners from one to 11,” said Collingwood who was part of the 2010 England side that won the T20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a totally different team from 2010, but I don’t think we could be in a better place to go into a World Cup.”

The 44-year-old defended batsman Dawid Malan who is having a subdued series.

“Dawid hasn’t quite found his rhythm on this tour. You’ve got to remember where he is in the rankings and that’s no fluke. What he’s done with an England shirt on in T20 cricket is pretty much exceptional up until this series,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWelterweight pro boxing: Goyat knocks out Sandeep
Next articleKamalpreet qualifies for Olympics discus event
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India women look to avenge ODI defeat against SA (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women will look to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women when they take on their...
Read more
Sports

Joy of watching stumps fly made me bowl fast: Prasidh

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 19 (IANS) While most India players and budding stars struggled to train during the Covid-19 lockdown last year...
Read more
Sports

5th T20I: Buoyant India look to seal series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India will look to build on the confidence they gained in defending a target in the fourth T20I and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Odisha, Punjab score big wins in sub-junior men's hockey

Kamalpreet qualifies for Olympics discus event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Patiala, March 19 (IANS) Kamalpreet Kaur's one legal throw in the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships on Friday rewrote the women's discus throw...

Chance to experience knockout cricket: Collingwood

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on Friday said that the fifth and final T20 International match against India here...

Welterweight pro boxing: Goyat knocks out Sandeep

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Panaji, March 19 (IANS) Neeraj Goyat showed his class by scoring a knockout win against Haryana teammate Sandeep Kumar to win the welterweight...

Haryana wrestlers dominate opening day, win 6 gold (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bellary (Karnataka), March 19 (IANS) Haryana wrestlers dominated the opening day of the Sub-Junior (Cadet) Girls and Junior Women National Wrestling Championships, winning six...

Shooting World Cup: Panwar, Babuta, Anjum in 10m air-rifle final (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) India's world No 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta on Friday entered the eight-man final of the men's...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates