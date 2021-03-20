Chance to experience knockout cricket: Collingwood

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) England assistant coach Paul Collingwood on Friday said that the fifth and final T20 International match against India here on Saturday will be another opportunity to get experience of knockout cricket which will be crucial ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

“It’s a huge game. It feels like another great opportunity to get experience of knockout cricket,” said Colligwood while speaking to the British media.

India and England are locked 2-2 in the ongoing T20I series with Saturday’s game becoming the decider. Eoin Morgan’s side were leading 2-1 before Virat Kohli’s men won Thursday’s encounter by eight runs to push the series into the decider.

“Leading into a World Cup, you need these kind of experiences to see how players deal with the pressure. It’s another experience you can draw on, to use the memories of, to hopefully have success,” he added.

The former England all-rounder said his team will be a favourite in the T20 World Cup due to the presence of match-winners. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

“Going into this World Cup we will be feared by a lot of teams because of our white-ball form over the past four years. We’ve got a matchwinners from one to 11,” said Collingwood who was part of the 2010 England side that won the T20 World Cup.

“It’s a totally different team from 2010, but I don’t think we could be in a better place to go into a World Cup.”

The 44-year-old defended batsman Dawid Malan who is having a subdued series.

“Dawid hasn’t quite found his rhythm on this tour. You’ve got to remember where he is in the rankings and that’s no fluke. What he’s done with an England shirt on in T20 cricket is pretty much exceptional up until this series,” he added.

–IANS

kh/