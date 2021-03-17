ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Chanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by eight wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday, said he wanted to surprise the Indians by taking on their spinners.

“It just felt like a good time to attack. People don’t expect me to attack spinners, so I tried to take them on. It was nice to chance my arm today against Chahal. First six off Chahal (off the first ball of his spell) got me off and running,” said Buttler after the match.

The right-hander did not let leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal settle in after the leg-spinner was brought on in the fourth over of the innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttler hit Chahal for a six off the first ball of his spell and though the bowler managed to get rid of Jason Roy a couple of balls later, the England wicket-keeper-batsman did not hold back as he hammered another six a few balls later to get going.

“It was nice to spend time in the middle. It was a great team performance. We got some good partnerships to see us home. We managed to have a good powerplay,” added Buttler while pointing to the 57/1 England got in the first six overs.

As against that, India managed just 24 for three in the first six overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time you get early wickets in the powerplay, it sets you up,” added Buttler.

–IANS

kh/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMorgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)
Next articleButtler a world-class player: Morgan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

England bowlers' pace, accuracy made it difficult: Kohli

Buttler a world-class player: Morgan

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) While heaping lavish praise on Jos Buttler, England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday said that the wicketkeeper-opening batsman is...

Chanced my arm against Chahal: Buttler

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by...

Morgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first male player from his country to play 100 T20 international matches....

Farah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, sharing...

Freddy Daruwala: Lockdown showed us theatres can close, not web

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala will soon be seen in two digital releases, "The Incomplete Man" and the series "Inspector Avinash"....
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates