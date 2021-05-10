Adv.
WorldSports

Chawla's father passes away due to Covid-related complications

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Piyush Chawla’s father has passed away due to Covid-19 related symptoms, the leg-spinner announced on his Instagram page on Monday.

“With deepest grief, we announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from Covid and post-Covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace,” wrote Chawla, who represented Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians tweeted condolences for Chawla. “Our thoughts go out to Piyush Chawla who lost his father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla this morning. We are with you and your family in this difficult time. Stay strong,” it said.

Chawla has played three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is. He has bagged 43 wickets in his international career. He is the third highest wicket taker of all time in the IPL, with 156 scalps in 164 matches representing four teams.

–IANS

rkm/qma

