Chelsea appoint Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

London, Jan 27 (IANS) Chelsea have appointed former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach. He replaces Frank Lampard who was sacked on Monday.

Tuchel moves to Stamford Bridge following a two-and-a-half year spell at French champions PSG, which came to an end last month. He will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

The club confirmed that Tuchel has agreed an 18-month deal with the “possibility of an extension”.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff,” Tuchel said on Chelsea’s website, saying he was “grateful to be part of the Chelsea family.”

Tuchel added he has the “greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea,” and said he was looking forward to meeting his new team “and to compete in the most exciting league in football.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia welcomed his arrival, saying it was “never easy to change head coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel.”

At Chelsea, Tuchel will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.

–IANS

aak/