Chelsea bring fans to board meetings following Super League debacle

Berlin, May 4 (IANS) Chelsea have announced plans to allow three supporter representatives to attend board meetings from July 1 as they look to rebuild their relationship with the fan base following the European Super League debacle.

The Blues were one of 12 teams to join the proposed breakaway league last month, only to then change their decision within 48 hours as the plans began to crumble, reports DPA.

Chelsea’s withdrawal came amid pressure from the media, politicians, fellow clubs, UEFA, the Premier League and the Football Association (FA), while hundreds of supporters gathered outside Stamford Bridge prior to a match against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Petr Cech having to mediate with the protesters.

The club has taken a step towards rebuilding fan trust by ensuring the supporters have a presence at future board meetings, though they will not have voting rights.

A statement read: “Three supporter advisors, picked through an election and selection process, will attend board meetings to ensure general supporter sentiment is considered as part of the club’s decision-making process.

“The club will now consult with the Fans’ Forum and several non-official supporter groups to discuss the club’s proposed process for picking the three supporter advisors.”

Fan-led backlashes have left each of England’s so-called “big six” under pressure, with Manchester United supporters forcing the postponement of their game against Liverpool on Sunday due to their passionate protesting against the club’s owners, the Glazer family.

