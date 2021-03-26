ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Chenai, Shreyasi have bright chances to enter trap finals

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India’s Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh have bright chances to advance into Friday’s final of the men and women’s trap events respectively of the World Cup.

After the series of opening three preliminary rounds of 25 shots each on Thursday, Chenai was lying second with a score of 73, behind Spain’s Alberto Fernandez, who shot 74 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

The shooters will compete in two more qualifying rounds on Friday. The total aggregate of five rounds will decide who all will make the cut for the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opening three rounds, Chenai, 30, was steady in his scores. He shot a series of 25, 24, 25. If he is able to sustain his efforts in the remaining two rounds, he should be among the finalists.

In the women’s trap event, Shreyasi, 29, is the best Indian in the field lying at eighth spot. She shot 66, having a series of 24, 23, 19.

Manisha Keer, 21, scored 64. She is ranked 12th in a field of 18 shooters. She had a series of 21, 23, 20. The third Indian shooter is Rajeshwari Kumari. The 29-year-old shot 64 and is placed at 13th spot. She shot a series of 23, 21, 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia is leading the field with 71.

In the men’s 25 metres rapid pistol event, Gurpreet Singh shot 290 in Stage I and is at the fourth spot. Vijayveer Sidhu shot 289 to finish the first day of the event at fifth place while teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala was sixth with a score of 288. Peeter Olesk of Estonia was leading the field with a score of 294.

—IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMorgan out of 2nd ODI due to injury, Buttler to lead
Next articleIndian women's sports pistol team strikes gold again (Round-up)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates