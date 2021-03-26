Chenai, Shreyasi have bright chances to enter trap finals

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India’s Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh have bright chances to advance into Friday’s final of the men and women’s trap events respectively of the World Cup.

After the series of opening three preliminary rounds of 25 shots each on Thursday, Chenai was lying second with a score of 73, behind Spain’s Alberto Fernandez, who shot 74 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

The shooters will compete in two more qualifying rounds on Friday. The total aggregate of five rounds will decide who all will make the cut for the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the opening three rounds, Chenai, 30, was steady in his scores. He shot a series of 25, 24, 25. If he is able to sustain his efforts in the remaining two rounds, he should be among the finalists.

In the women’s trap event, Shreyasi, 29, is the best Indian in the field lying at eighth spot. She shot 66, having a series of 24, 23, 19.

Manisha Keer, 21, scored 64. She is ranked 12th in a field of 18 shooters. She had a series of 21, 23, 20. The third Indian shooter is Rajeshwari Kumari. The 29-year-old shot 64 and is placed at 13th spot. She shot a series of 23, 21, 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia is leading the field with 71.

In the men’s 25 metres rapid pistol event, Gurpreet Singh shot 290 in Stage I and is at the fourth spot. Vijayveer Sidhu shot 289 to finish the first day of the event at fifth place while teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala was sixth with a score of 288. Peeter Olesk of Estonia was leading the field with a score of 294.

—IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns/qma